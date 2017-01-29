Woman arrested after throwing 5-year-old onto train tracks

Autumn Matacchiera. Photo Courtesy: NBC News
(NBC) – It happened Friday night, when 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera allegedly grabbed a young girl, who was standing next to her mother at a transit station, and then threw her onto the railroad tracks as a train approached in Burlington, New Jersey.

Police officers quickly jumped in front of the train and signaled for it to stop, while the mother’s boyfriend grabbed the girl and brought her to safety.

Officials say the suspect threw the girl onto the tracks after noticing police officers on the scene investigating reports of suspicious activity.

Matacchiera was arrested and taken into custody. She’s being charged with attempted murder.

The five-year-old girl was treated for a facial laceration and bruising.

