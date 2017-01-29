Thousands in Boston protest Trump’s immigration order

BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Boston to call for an end to President Donald Trump’s order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Demonstrators filled Copley Square in Boston on Sunday afternoon to protest Trump’s order and his pledge to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Protesters carried signs supporting Muslims and other immigrants. One sign held by a young child said: “Don’t Ban My Grandma and Grandpa.”

Another protester took direct aim at Trump with a sign that read: “Your comb-over doesn’t cover your xenophobia.”

Attendees included U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

Walsh said in a tweet that the city is standing strong “to support & protect ALL of our people & we will not back down.”