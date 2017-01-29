Rated R

1 hour 55 minutes

Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Nick Offerman, Laura Dern

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who would have thought that a middle-age milkshake machine salesman would be the visionary behind the McDonald’s fast food empire?

Michael Keaton delivers an inspired performance as “The Founder” Ray Kroc. Once he met the McDonald brothers, and laid his eyes on those golden arches, “The Founder” knew he was on to something with colossal potential.

Keaton energizes the genius who envisioned the future of fast food, first in rural America, and then the world. He was always ten steps ahead of the provincial McDonald brothers. They meant well, but Ray Kroc was in a league of his own.

“The Founder” is all at once a colorful satire of the fast food industry, along with a profile of what kind of striving personality it takes to get ahead in the world. Where even the most industrious, hard driving visionary can learn a few new tricks on the road to success.

A Wall Street shark advises Kroc, “You’re not in the Hamburger business, you’re in the real estate business.” Actually, “The Founder” is in the business of providing an entertaining evening, leaving us to ponder the question, if the short-sighted McDonald brothers deserved to be plowed under by a Barracuda, who, putting it mildly, was smarter and more ruthless.

To say that Michael Keaton sinks his teeth into the role is no exaggeration. Let’s hear it for “The Founder,” a rip-roaring slice of Americana serving up a whopping 3 stars.

You decide if Keaton’s character was a villain or a hero…