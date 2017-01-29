Priest wrote letter before he was killed, asking forgiveness for his killer

Prosecutors decided to seek death penalty, disregarding letter

KATE BRUMBACK & JASON DEAREN, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Catholic priest, found shot to death in the Georgia woods, asked prosecutors, in a letter before his death, not to seek capital punishment should his killer be convicted.

Church officials are citing a legal “Declaration of Life” document that the Rev. Rene Robert signed before his slaying as they lobby against capital punishment for Steven Murray, a repeat offender the priest had befriended.

Prosecutors have decided to seek the death penalty as they prepare to try Murray for the slaying of the priest who picked him up for a ride in Jacksonville, Florida.

Murray said the priest would have forgiven him, so the state should as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s