Patriots fans make pilgrimage to see AFC Championship trophy

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Patriots fans from across the region flocked to Gillette Stadium on Saturday to get a firsthand look at the team’s AFC Championship trophy.

“Never seen it before,” said Donna Carver. “I didn’t know it even looked like that.”

Fans were allowed to look at — but not touch — the glittering silver football. Many posed for photographs alongside the trophy clinched by the Patriots in the divisional championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Seeing the way [Coach Bill] Belichick kind of handled it kind of like a suitcase at the game, [it was] not a big deal for him,” said Mark Robinson, who joined fellow fans at The Hall at Patriots Place in Foxboro for a closer look. While he and others are still celebrating last weekend’s victory, they’re also hoping for another big win on February 5th.

“I’m 100 percent confident after coming here [Saturday] I know they have the foundation and I know they can pull it off,” said Rebecca Susi.

Even fans like Cari Davenport, who admits she’s not well-versed in the stats and strategies, said the Patriots are sure to take home another trophy in next week’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. “I love New England, love the Patriots, love Tom Brady, love Gronk,” said Davenport. “We’re definitely going to win.”

The AFC Championship trophy will be on display Sunday, Jan. 29th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.