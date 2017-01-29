Patriots fans make pilgrimage to see AFC Championship trophy

Fans were allowed to look at — but not touch — the glittering silver football

Kim Kalunian, WPRI Published:
Photo Courtesy: WPRI
Photo Courtesy: WPRI

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Patriots fans from across the region flocked to Gillette Stadium on Saturday to get a firsthand look at the team’s AFC Championship trophy.

“Never seen it before,” said Donna Carver. “I didn’t know it even looked like that.”

Fans were allowed to look at — but not touch — the glittering silver football. Many posed for photographs alongside the trophy clinched by the Patriots in the divisional championship against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Seeing the way [Coach Bill] Belichick kind of handled it kind of like a suitcase at the game, [it was] not a big deal for him,” said Mark Robinson, who joined fellow fans at The Hall at Patriots Place in Foxboro for a closer look. While he and others are still celebrating last weekend’s victory, they’re also hoping for another big win on February 5th.

“I’m 100 percent confident after coming here [Saturday] I know they have the foundation and I know they can pull it off,” said Rebecca Susi.

Even fans like Cari Davenport, who admits she’s not well-versed in the stats and strategies, said the Patriots are sure to take home another trophy in next week’s Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. “I love New England, love the Patriots, love Tom Brady, love Gronk,” said Davenport. “We’re definitely going to win.”

The AFC Championship trophy will be on display Sunday, Jan. 29th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 30th from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s