InFocus: Lawmakers considering rail service from Springfield to Boston

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Right now lawmakers are considering rail service that could take you from Springfield to Boston.

On this week’s special edition of 22News InFocus, we explore the proposals for and against an east-west rail connecting the state. You’ll learn the history and importance of rail in Springfield and how your tax money is being spent right now on infrastructure projects.

State Senator Eric Lesser said, “We should feel outraged that we’ve been left out of this and we’ve been left behind and that we haven’t gotten the same level of attention and investment that all these other cities have gotten.”

“It’s pretty clear that we’re making investments all over the Commonwealth and we’re going to continue to do that,” said Governor Baker.

