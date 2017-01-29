Colleges urge international students to avoid foreign travel

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Following President Trump’s travel ban, colleges across the country, including right here at home, are urging their international students to avoid traveling outside the country.

UMass Amherst sent a letter to its international students Saturday, urging them to avoid traveling. The letter came a day after the President issued an executive order banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nation’s entry into the U.S.

UMass strongly recommended students avoid any personal or professional travel, including trips to Canada, until there is further clarity.

Karisma Pathak, UMass student told 22News, she feels the President’s travel ban is wrong. “As a nation, we should by now be able to realize that we can’t just ban part of the world. At the end of the day, we’re all one.”

In an open letter posted on the school’s website, the Chancellor Subbaswamy affirmed a commitment to the welfare and success of all its community members.