Cold Stone donates profits to families of car accident victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sweet tribute to a life cut tragically short.

On Sunday, Cold Stone Creamery in Springfield donated a portion of their profits to the families of the January 17th car accident victims. The line was nearly out the door at the creamery by the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Adrianna Hernandez was a Cold Stone employee. Her life, along with the life of Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones, Cassidy Spence, and Andrew Savage, was cut tragically short when the car they were in hit a tree.

Hundreds of people bought ice cream. Some even paid more than they had to, knowing that 25% of the profit would go to helping the families.

Crystal Betancourt was Adrianna’s close friend. She told 22News, “We are doing this today because she was a good friend of ours and it was one of the only ways that we could honor her. Too see so many people is so great because they are helping us support her and her family.”

Funeral services for those teens have been held over the past several days, but Sunday was about recreating the smiles they put on the faces of others.