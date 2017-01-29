Body pulled from Five Mile Pond in Springfield

22News is covering Breaking News in Springfield. A body has been pulled from the water of Five Mile Pond in Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News the body was discovered in the area of the railroad tracks off of Boston Road.

Lt. Rolland confirmed it was the body of a man, but did not have any additional information.

Police are currently not investigating it as a homicide, however it’s not clear how the man ended up in the water.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News rescue crews suited up and were ready to launch boats, but they were not needed because the police were able to pull the body out.

