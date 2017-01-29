American International College provides free aid counseling to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For parents of western Massachusetts high school students planning to go to college, Sunday was an important day.

Sunday was FAFSA day at American International College in Springfield. FAFSA meaning Free Application for Federal Student Aid day. It’s the 13th year that AIC has provided free counseling for parents as they apply for federal and state aid, along with financial help from the schools themselves.

Rhianna Eaton is an AIC financial counselor helping parents and students. She told 22News, “We offer them the help that they need. When they do it at home themselves, they’d be missing information, missing opportunities to get the help they really need.”

With one of her children bound for college next year, Cindy Spellman jumped at the chance to have one of the counselors help her fill out the financial aid paperwork. She told 22News, “I find that when you try and call, it’s very challenging. I need the visual support, and I need the people in front of me to actually help me complete the process.”

The valuable advice and time spent on their college aid applications came at no cost to the families. Since the program at AIC began in 2003, numerous families have been helped filling out financial aid forms free of charge.

30 Colleges across Massachusetts provided this help on the last Sunday in January. Of the 30, AIC was the only Springfield based college to do this.