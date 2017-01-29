A look back on the month of January

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – January is nearly over and we don’t have much snow to show for it. 22News is working for you with an end of the month look at this atypical first month of 2017.

After getting close to average snowfall in December, most people were optimistic about the month of January. But, for snow lovers, it was a major let down, especially skiers and snowboarders.

Tim Warren, from Northampton, is one western Massachusetts resident who misses the snow, “I feel like we haven’t gotten double digit snowfall in two years. I’m always praying for some snow.”

January was a mild month, so whenever it did snow it didn’t last long on the ground.

The 22News Storm Team keeps track of past weather data, and there were more days out of the month that were above average than average. Mid month, we even broke a record high temperature.

January is lacking nearly 9 inches of snow from what we usually see during this month, which is around 14 inches. Some residents have gotten used to the more mild winters, and haven’t really minded them. Ameilla, from Northampton, told 22News she is one of those residents who has been enjoying the lack of snow this winter, “We love not having to do a ton of shoveling, just a little bit, so we know we’re in New England, and we know it’s winter.”

For those who have missed the cold winter days, it looks like the first couple of days of February will be bringing colder air with them.