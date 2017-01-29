2 Springfield police officers injured when suspect rammed car into cruisers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 2 Springfield police officers had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a suspect’s car Saturday night.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that police were in the area of School and High Street Saturday night, when they witnessed 47-year-old George Dobitsky of Enfield, Connecticut, driving erratically.

When they went to pull him over, he escaped by driving to Connecticut.

Later in the night, police saw the suspect on School St. again, just before 9:30 p.m. One police officer pulled up behind Dobitsky’s car, the other on his side. He allegedly tried to escape again, ramming the cruisers and injuring two police officers. The two officers were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Other officers were able to stop his car and arrest him. Dobitsky is charged with several crimes, including seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on $15,000 bail.