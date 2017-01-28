Women dying from cervical cancer are much higher than previously thought

(CNN) – National cancer institute says there were about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer in the United States last year and 4,120 cervical cancer deaths.

Now, a new study indicates that the rates at which American women are dying from cervical cancer is higher than experts once believed.

Women are dying from cervical cancer at rates much higher than previously thought.

According to a study published in the journal “cancer,” estimates of cervical cancer deaths have left out a key group of women, those who’d had their cervixes removed in hysterectomy procedures.

Researchers analyzed data from the national center for health statistics, and the national cancer institute’s surveillance, epidemiology, and end results databases, covering the years from 2000 to 2012.

Then, they collected data from the behavioral risk factor surveillance system, on how many women reported *ever* having a hysterectomy between 2000 and 2012.

After the adjustment, data showed that black women are dying from cervical cancer at a rate 77-percent higher than previously thought, and white women are dying at a rate 47-percent higher.

Symptoms of cervical cancer tend to not appear until it is advanced, which is why health experts urge screening and vaccinations against hpv, which can cause cervical cancer.

The American cancer society recommends that women start getting screenings at the age of 21.

Copyright 2017 CNN