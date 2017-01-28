West Springfield hosts Senior Colleen pageant

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – As we inch closer to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade. Events honoring the wearing of the green become more common. Like Saturday night in West Springfield.

Women in the prime of their lives gathered at the Dante Club to compete for the title of Senior Colleen. All of the contestants were 55 and older.

They didn’t necessarily have to be of Irish decent, but they did have to have a connection to West Springfield, whether they were a resident, native, or married to a native.

Although the pageant shares similarities to the Grand Colleen pageant, it does have its differences.

Maryruth Kane, the President of the Springfield St. Patrick’s committee, said, “So it’s a mock on the actual colleen contest, everything is the opposite. Younger judges, younger MC’s and older contestants.”

Last year’s Senior Colleen winner presented this year’s winner with the tiara and the Kelly green cape.

The honor of being the Senior Colleen comes with the privilege of a ride in a convertible during the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade on March 19th.