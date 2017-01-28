Sen. Blumenthal to call for $1T in infrastructure spending

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is preparing to unveil a spending plan he said would funnel money into roads and bridges, hospitals, airports, and schools.

The Connecticut Democrat said the blueprint would spend $1 trillion to toughen and expand the country’s infrastructure over the next 10 years.

During his campaign, Republican President Donald Trump also promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment.

Blumenthal will detail his proposal at a Monday morning press conference at the Hartford Legislative Office Building.

Blumenthal said he hopes any infrastructure plan also includes spending for rail and bus projects, Veterans Administration hospitals, ports, water and sewer projects, expanding broadband access, and strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.

After the event, Blumenthal returns to Washington to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Elaine Chao as Transportation Secretary.