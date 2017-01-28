President’s dinner held in advance of the Chicopee parade

On Saturday night, the parade committee recognized four people

Matt Caron By Published:
chicopee-parade-dinner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From West Springfield to Chicopee. The city’s parade committee held their annual President’s dinner at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. They hold this dinner every year in advance of the parade on March 19th.

On Saturday night, the parade committee recognized four people, including 2017 Parade Committee President Arnold Craven.

Chicopee Parade Marshal Kathy Ryan Balakier told 22News, “I’m very proud, very humbled to walk the streets of Holyoke, to think about the footsteps that I’m walking in of those parade marshals that walked before me, those distinguished people.”

For more than 60 years, the Chicopee Parade Committee has been promoting Irish pride and heritage in the city through annual events like the colleen contest, coronation ball, and scholarship awards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s