President’s dinner held in advance of the Chicopee parade

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From West Springfield to Chicopee. The city’s parade committee held their annual President’s dinner at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive. They hold this dinner every year in advance of the parade on March 19th.

On Saturday night, the parade committee recognized four people, including 2017 Parade Committee President Arnold Craven.

Chicopee Parade Marshal Kathy Ryan Balakier told 22News, “I’m very proud, very humbled to walk the streets of Holyoke, to think about the footsteps that I’m walking in of those parade marshals that walked before me, those distinguished people.”

For more than 60 years, the Chicopee Parade Committee has been promoting Irish pride and heritage in the city through annual events like the colleen contest, coronation ball, and scholarship awards.