Penguin plunge fundraiser raises money for children’s museum

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This may not be the coldest western Massachusetts winter on record, but it was chilly enough for Westfield’s popular mid-winter fundraiser known as “the penguin plunge.”

A good sport as always, State Senator Donald Humason of Westfield didn’t mind getting a little wet for one of his favorite causes, the Amelia Park Children’s Museum. Even after 13 years of participating in the penguin plunge, Humason admits you never really warm up to the occasion.

Many were determined to take the plunge into the 32 degree water. On land it wasn’t much warmer, just 39 degrees. But for Westfield residents, the purpose of the penguin plunge overshadows the downside of the chilling dip in late January.

Rich Barry of the Amelia Park Children’s Museum told 22News, “This event has raised more money, it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year. It helps us with the daily operations, upkeep of the museum, and new exhibits and activities for the kids to do.”

The penguin plungers gave no thought to winter weather, and for a truly bracing few minutes, all that mattered was helping one of Westfield’s finest family resources.