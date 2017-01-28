MassDOT announces lane and road closures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced a new set of closures for I-91 in Springfield that could affect your commute.

On Monday, January 30th, and Tuesday, January 31st, the southbound lanes on I-91 will be closed in the work zone from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exit 1A to 291 will also be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 31st, and Wednesday, January 32nd.

West Columbus Ave will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron St. from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 31st, through Friday, February 3rd. East Columbus Ave will be closed north of Liberty Street from 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 31st, through Friday, February 3rd.

For a complete description of these closures, and for detour options, visit the MassDOT traffic page.