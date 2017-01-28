Man killed in snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been killed in a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 21-year-old Stephen Nava, of Kingston, Massachusetts, was speeding across a frozen pond Thursday morning in Pittsburg when his snowmobile hit the berm of a dam at one end of the pond. The vehicle became airborne and then touched down just before crashing into a tree.

Authorities say Nava was wearing a full-face helmet and shield at the time of the collision, but it had come off upon impact.

The department says failure to adjust to the change in terrain was the primary factor leading to the crash.