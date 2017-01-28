Greenfield school children raise money for nature study trip

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents going to the Shelburne Falls post office Saturday had a hand in helping Greenfield school children pay for a long awaited nature study trip in the spring.

Wyatt Houle and his parents had no trouble selling candy to passersby, once they explained the purpose of their fund raising.

The sixth grader said his class looks forward to traveling to Maine for five days of hiking and nature study.

Wyatt’s dad told 22News how important this fundraising is to the children. He said, “If they don’t raise enough money, it’ll have to come out of pocket to make the trip as affordable as possible.”

The family feels they still have time to raise additional money with the help of their Franklin county neighbors who know the value of New England nature study.