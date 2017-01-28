Greenfield Police searching for runaway teenager

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Greenfield need your help in locating a 16-year-old boy who ran away from a housing project on Thursday, January 26th.

Darrein Bleau was last seen running from the Our House Group Home Program in Greenfield just before 6 p.m. Thursday. His family is not from the area, and his mother has reached out to police to help find him.

Bleau was last known to be wearing a light grey sweatshirt, medium grey sweatpants, black socks, and light blue Jordan sandals. He may also have a black windbreaker or blue pair of sneakers.

His mother told Police that he may be heading east towards Boston, or west towards Adam.

If you see Bleau, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local police department, or Greenfield Police at (413) 773-5411.