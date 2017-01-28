Gov. Baker: No religious tests for nation’s refugee system

Baker's office issued the statement after President Donald Trump signed executive orders

Associated Press Published: Updated:
baker orlando news conference

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is opposed to religious tests for the nation’s refugee system.

A spokesman for the Republican said Saturday that Baker believes focusing on countries’ predominant religions won’t make the U.S. any safer because terrorists have found a way to strike from all corners of the world.

Baker’s office issued the statement after President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and barring all immigration for 90 days from Muslim-majority countries with terrorism concerns: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump also indefinitely barred the processing of Syria refugees.

A Baker spokesman said he believes the federal government should focus on improving the existing techniques to stop dangerous people from entering the country, regardless of the nation they seek to strike from.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s