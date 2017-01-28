Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Springfield

Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the car

David Blewett Published: Updated:
rollover-crash-springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after a crash in Springfield.

Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that officers were sent to the intersection of Redland Street and Page Boulevard for the crash just after 11 p.m.

A man had been driving a Honda minivan eastbound on Page Boulevard, when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane, hit a utility pole, and rolled over, Captain Keenan said.

The driver was trapped inside the rolled over minivan and firefighters had to pull him out. He was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center, but is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.

