Dog saved from Housatonic river

It's not clear how the dog originally fell into the water

By Published: Updated:
generic-fire-engine-fire-truck-resized

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – Great Barrington firefighters were credited Saturday night for saving a dog’s life.

Great Barrington Police Officer Chris Peebles told 22News they got a call for a dog that fell into the Housatonic River off of Division Street.

Firefighters hiked about a half a mile into the woods, climbed down an embankment and went into the river to rescue the struggling pit bull.

The dog was saved, not hurt, and was given back to its owner. It’s not clear how the dog originally fell into the water.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s