Dog saved from Housatonic river

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass (WWLP) – Great Barrington firefighters were credited Saturday night for saving a dog’s life.

Great Barrington Police Officer Chris Peebles told 22News they got a call for a dog that fell into the Housatonic River off of Division Street.

Firefighters hiked about a half a mile into the woods, climbed down an embankment and went into the river to rescue the struggling pit bull.

The dog was saved, not hurt, and was given back to its owner. It’s not clear how the dog originally fell into the water.