Car crashes into house in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people allegedly ran off after crashing their car into a house on Montgomery Street in Chicopee early Saturday morning.

At about 3:30am Saturday morning, a Honda utility vehicle crashed through the front of a home. One person inside the house was hurt and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The people inside the vehicle ran off and were chased by police officers and police dogs, who eventually caught up with them on McKinstry Ave.

18 year old Johnathan Mendez is charged with speeding, an open container of alcohol, and leaving the area of an accident. An underage person was also charged with having a BB-gun.