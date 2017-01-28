22News nominated for the Mission Triangle Award

CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – 22News is proud to announce that we were nominated for the Mission Triangle Award from the March of Dimes of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The award was for fundraising, media/marketing, and mission/awareness.

22News has supported Signature Chef’s auctions and March for Babies. 22News was given this honor at Hawk’s Landing Country Club in Southington, Connecticut.

Each year the March of Dimes holds this appreciation event to thank their supporters on the last Saturday in January — Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s birthday. 22News is proud to support the March of Dimes and the good work they do.

Also honored by the organization was the American Legion Post 124 from Westfield.

