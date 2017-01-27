Wilbraham woman charged for allegedly depositing money from stolen check

Police said the victim reported her checks stolen January 2

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in Wilbraham was charged earlier this month after she allegedly deposited money into her account using a stolen check.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department’s Facebook page, a woman called police January 2 saying she noticed checks were missing from her purse. After interviewing bank employees and reviewing bank footage, Wilbraham Police Officer Michael Cygan charged 21-year-old Victoria Takorian-Griffin of Wilbraham with larceny under $250, forgery and uttering of stolen checks, and larceny over $250.

Police said in the posting that Takorian-Griffin deposited the forged check for $300 into her personal account and later withdrew $280 of it.

