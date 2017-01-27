Virtual reality in the courtroom

(NBC News) In the courtroom, lawyers have the job of explaining the complex details of a case, and some are hoping that virtual reality could help with that.

Lawyers James Goodnow and Marc Lamber are already using Oculus Rift headsets to present an immersive look at case details.

“Whether you’re talking about crime scenes or any other technical explanation, like looking at the human body, when you’re trying to explain how someone was injured this technology can help bring those images to life,” Goodnow says.

They can also use augmented reality to give the jury a view of evidence from a variety of angles.

They just have to ensure details are exact.

“You have the engineers that go to accident scene and take precise measurements, so we make sure it’s all 100% accurate, and then they work with production crew and the lawyers to produce the ultimate piece,” Lamber explains.

The cost can range from $15,000 to more than $100,000, and a judge still has to approve any vr creation as evidence.

It’s also important to remember that evidence could potentially backfire.

“If you bring a toy to trial watch out the other side’s going to use it,” Lamber says.

