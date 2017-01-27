Victims of fire on Main St. in Holyoke feel forgotten

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eleven families have been forced to stay in a hotel for the past 10 days after a fire burned through their apartment building at 395 Main Street in Holyoke.

22News spoke with the family who lived in the building where the fire started. The fire was caused by an electrical wiring problem. Everyone was able to make it out safely, but they said they feel that might be the reason they’re not getting any help from the community in getting donations or permanent places to live.

On January 1, a fire in the Flats killed three people and caused some fifty others to find other places to stay. The residents of the Main Street fire say they believe they have been forgotten because of the tragedy of that other fire. They’re looking for any help they can get.

They have until February 1 to stay at the hotel, paid for by the landlord. After that, they’re told they’re on their own.