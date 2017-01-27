“Trump and Dump” turns tweets into donations

(KXAN) There’s something to be said about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Twitter and the stock market.

When the president criticized General Motors for making Cruze models in Mexico on Twitter — the brand’s stock fell .7 percent. The same thing happened to Boeing shares when Trump complained about the cost of building a new Air Force One in December. Shares dropped 1.4 percent.

Notice a pattern? So did T3.

“We noticed a relationship to his tweets and sometimes a bump in the company if he was saying something positive and sometimes a dip in their stock as well, it goes both ways,” said T3 Chief of Technology, Nelan Schwartz. “We haven’t seen somebody with that much power using Twitter or any sort of public platform like that to create the waves in the market he’s been creating,”

The Austin-based marketing and advertising firm created a bot or automated software and called it the “Trump and Dump.” If the president mentions a publicly-traded company in a negative way–using words like “Cancel” or “No”– the software then automatically shorts the company’s stock. All within a matter of milliseconds.