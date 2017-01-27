Supernatural – Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets Trailer

(CW) – Sam and Dean work to save Castiel from becoming Lily’s next victim.

About the episode:

Lily Sunder (guest star Alicia Witt) steeps herself in black magic, honing her powers for over a century, waiting to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must work quickly to stop Castiel (Misha Collins) from becoming her next victim. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1210).

Click here to view the trailer on your mobile device >>

No one hunts a Winchester. Stream the latest episode of #Supernatural on The CW App: https://t.co/XDheqcfuEG pic.twitter.com/aHwKpV6RYn — Supernatural (@cw_spn) January 27, 2017

Connect with Supernatural Online:

Visit Supernatural WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural

Like Supernatural on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural

Follow Supernatural on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn

Follow Supernatural on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/