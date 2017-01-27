Study shows lack of activity can lead to faster aging

(CNN) – You know how old you are on paper, but how old are you biologically? Well the researchers behind a new study say that may depend on how active you are.

The study looked at senior women and what happens when they regularly sit too long. Another reason to keep active, no matter what your age.

A study that looked at nearly 1,500 women between the ages of 64 and 95 found that women who sat more than 10 hours a day with little exercise were biologically eight years older than their actual age.

The lead researcher from the University of California at San Diego study says cells aged faster when the women didn’t move around.

Specifically what the scientists believe happens is that telomeres, the caps on the end of DNA strands that protect chromosomes from deterioration, shorten faster with a lack of activity.

Other factors such as smoking can also accelerate telomere shortening. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer are all associated with the condition.

The study’s authors found women who sat longer avoided the problem if they exercised for at least 30 minutes a day, in accordance with guidelines.

Researchers want to do more studies, this time looking at the link between exercise and telomere length in younger adults and men.

For now they say the message is, exercise should be embraced early in life, and still practiced later.