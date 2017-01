SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for two suspects Friday night after an armed robbery on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield Police Capt. Robert Strzempek told 22News the department received a call about an armed robbery at the Food Mart, 191 Berkshire Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Capt. Strzempek said one of the suspects showed a weapon and got away with some cash. No other information has been made available.

