Springfield man arrested again on heroin charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield, who was recently released from State Prison in January, has been arrested again on heroin charges.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, Narcotic Detectives were investigating in the Chestnut Street area on Thursday, when they allegedly saw 52-year-old Hector Alecia involved in “open air” drug deals.

The officers arrested one alleged customer, and then around 12:20 p.m., followed Alecia to Chestnut and Bridge Street, where he was arrested “without incident.”

Delaney said the officers found 141 “Louis Vuitton” Heroin bags on Alecia; and with a search warrant, detectives searched Alecia’s apartment at 70 Chestnut Street, and allegedly found 1,300 more bags of heroin.

Alecia was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin W/Intent to Distribute

Violation of a Drug Free School Zone

Alecia was released from State Prison on January 9th 2017, after serving 15 years for “Trafficking in Heroin”. He was out of prison for less than 20 days before he was arrested on Thursday. He was held for arraignment Friday in Springfield District Court.