Springfield & Holyoke: 2 cities on different sides of the ‘sanctuary city’ issue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would pull funding for cities and towns that don’t fully cooperate with federal authorities on immigration.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News the City of Springfield is not a “sanctuary city”; ”If the federal authorities reach out to us and they have a reason for a reason for reaching out and there is a situation there, we will follow through with that.”

When asked what he would do if individual buildings within the city declare sanctuary, Mayor Sarno said he would review legal options.

He expressed frustration with resettlement agencies; “The resettlement agencies will just help them for maybe 6 to 9 months and then let them go on their own and all of that stuff would fall at the doorsteps of city hall and that’s not fair to them.”

Springfield is also concerned that a “sanctuary city” designation would jeopardize tens of millions in federal funding.

Richard Facchini of Springfield said, “My concern is that the city does rely on federal funds and my understanding is that the new president might be taking funds back from the local governments and that would be a big problem for our city.”

In Holyoke, Mayor Alex Morse, who wasn’t available for an interview by news time, said he is ready to fight President Trump and wants to reaffirm the city’s status as a safe place for all people.

Jasmin Martinez, who works in Holyoke, said, “The vast population of Holyoke is minorities and it will give them a sense of comfort of him bringing the community better together.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News as a first generation American himself, he supports immigration through a legal pathway.

Related Sanctuary City Coverage: