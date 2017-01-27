Should voters decide on legislator’s pay?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Legislators are voting on whether or not to increase their own pay, but should they be?

Massachusetts voters are asked to decide on issues like the legalization of marijuana, the expansion of charter schools and whether doctor assisted suicide should be allowed so some people are saying that voters should also be the ones to decide on pay raises for their lawmakers.

The raises would cost voters an extra $18-million a year, and it’s not just for lawmakers, they would include the Governor, House Speaker and Senate President.

Mark Pirog, of Southampton told 22News, “I think it should be something that the voters decide. There are a lot of tough times nowadays. Families are struggling to pay their bills now. Something like this, just to give themselves a raise. It would be hard for everyone else who is just trying to make ends meet. That way if the voters decide, I think it would be a good thing.”

Both the state house and senate approved the pay raises. Just hours ago, Governor Baker vetoed the pay raise bill.

Now it heads back to legislature where lawmakers likely have enough support to the governor’s veto.

