Screen Actors Guild Awards preview

(CNN) – Actors will celebrate other actors this weekend as they gather for the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards. A chance for actors to honor their peers’ best performances of the year in television and film. On the television side, the dramas Downton Abbey; Game of Thrones; Stranger Things and Westworld will face off against the crown.

Scott Mantz, Access Hollywood: “The Crown, the Crown, the Crown. I think that is going to be a big, big, big showing here on the SAG Awards.”

As for comedy, it’s between the Big Bang Theory; Black-ish; Modern Family; Orange is the new Black; and Veep.

In film, Manchester by the sea leads the way with 4 nominations. Casey Affleck, who won a Golden Globe for his performance, is expected to walk away with his first sag award for best actor. The other nominees are Andrew Garfield in Hacksaw Ridge; Ryan Gosling for La La Land; Viggo Mortensen in captain fantastic and Denzel Washington for fences.

After her win at the Golden Globes, Viola Davis is a favorite to win best supporting female actor for fences. Vying for best supporting male actor are: Jeff Bridges in Hell or High Water; Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins; Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea; Dev Patel for Lion and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali.

Scott Mantz, Access Hollywood: “I feel like Mahershala Ali. It’s a true supporting performance and he’s brilliant.”

It’s a tight race for the best lead female actor category. The nominees are Amy Adams for Arrival; Emily Blunt for the Girl on the Train; Natalie Portman as Jackie; Emma Stone for La La Land and Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins.

The big question is which film will win best cast, Captain Fantastic; Fences; Hidden Figures; Manchester by the Sea or Moonlight?

With actors making up the largest voting Block in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the screen actor guild awards are a good indicator of who may go on to win an Oscar.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 29th. Beginning at eight PM. Eastern time.