Pro Life protest march held in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several dozen local residents marched down State Street in Springfield Friday to show their opposition to abortion.

Participants in 45-minute march, which left from St. Michael’s Cathedral, was a diverse group, ranging from elderly people to high school students.

Friday’s march was being held in solidarity with the national March for Life in Washington, D.C. The annual event draws thousands of protesters from all over the country. It is held in late January to coincide with the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all 50 states.