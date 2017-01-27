President Trump taking steps in global diplomacy

(CNN) – Just one week into office, President Trump is juggling some serious diplomatic issues. President Trump welcomed British Prime Minister Theresa May to the White House, pledging to uphold the special relationship with the United Kingdom.

President Trump said, “Madam Prime Minister, we look forward to working closely with you as we strengthen our mutual ties in commerce, business, and foreign affairs. Great days lie ahead for our two peoples and our two countries.”

The world was watching the east room of the white house for Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader, yet it was the more challenging diplomatic tests he’s facing, with Mexico and Russia that took center stage.

The President is taking steps to cool an escalating standoff with Mexico. He spoke on the phone for nearly an hour today with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who canceled a trip to the u-s over trump’s demand that Mexico pay for a border wall between the two countries.

Trump said about Mexico, “I have great respect for Mexico. I love the Mexican people.”

Yet he stood his ground, insisting that Mexico would, one way or another, pay billions.

Trump said, “As you know Mexico, with the United States, has out-negotiated us and beat us to a pulp through our past leaders. They’ve made us look foolish. The United States cannot continue to lose vast amounts of business, vast amounts of companies, and millions and millions of people losing their jobs. That won’t happen with me. We are no longer going to be the country that doesn’t know what it’s doing.”

A statement from the Mexican government said, “The presidents also agreed at this point not to speak publicly about this controversial issue.”

That line does not appear in the white house statement about the call.

A week into his presidency, Trump said it’s too early to say whether he will lift sanctions imposed by president Obama against Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He’s set to talk with Putin by phone on Saturday.

After being criticized for his praise of the Russian leader, Trump took a more measured approach today.

President Trump said, “How the relationship works out, I won’t be able to tell you that later. I have had many times where I thought I would get along with people, and I don’t like them at all. I’ve had some where I didn’t think I was going to have much of a relationship, and it turned out to be a great relationship.”

Standing by his side, prime minister may conceded America’s election had taken the world by storm.

Theresa May, the British Prime Minister said, “I’m delighted to be able to congratulate you on what was a stunning election victory.”

It was also Trump’s first time to take questions from the foreign press, like the one he had with the BBC

The reporter asked, “What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world?”

To which Trump replied, “This was your choice of a question? There goes that relationship.”

The president said he believes waterboarding and other forms of torture work, but would follow the lead of defense secretary James Mattis, a retired general, who opposes such extreme measures.

Trump went on to say he doesn’t agree with Mattis, but would not challenge his advice.