President Trump has big praise for inner circle

(CNN) – Donald Trump’s west wing is packed with a team of advisers with warring world views and often sharp elbows.

In amidst of a tumultuous first week in the west wing, it appears Trump is adopting a management style that suited him in business and helped him win the White House, and trying to apply it to Washington’s unwieldy bureaucracy.

President Trump said, “Put me into the board room as your representative and I will deliver for you like no politician has ever delivered, believe me. Believe me.”

Previous presidents have turned to their chief of staff to ensure order in the White House. Trump has lavished praise on his saying, “Reince is fantastic. Reince has been an unbelievable leader.”

He’s given Reince Priebus equal authority to Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist and senior counselor.

They’re joined in the white house by counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, someone trump holds in high esteem saying, “There is no den she won’t go into. When my men are petrified to go on a certain network, I say Kellyanne, absolutely, no problem. Then she gets on and she just destroys them.”

Rounding out the west wing is trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and husband of Ivanka Trump.

Trump said, “I sort of stole her husband. He is so great.”

His influence grew throughout the campaign, and trump trusts him completely.

When it comes to the prime White House real estate, Priebus claimed the office traditionally reserved for the chief of staff, complete with a fireplace and conference table.

Kushner snapped up the spot closest to the oval office and Bannon is sandwiched between them.

Conway is settling into a space on the second floor, previously inhabited by Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Trump has a penchant for competing power centers and a variety of viewpoints. In his view, that means the strongest proposal wins.

The setup can also breed turf wars and internal rivalries. White house veterans like David Axelrod, who worked in the Obama administration, served up even stronger warnings, noting a muddled chain of command and staff spats can lead to severe consequences.