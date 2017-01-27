Patriots mural sends message to Goodell

WJAR's Tony Gugliotta Published: Updated:
A New England Patriots mural created by a fan in Rhode Island contains a not-so-subtle message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The mural features a hand that’s wearing four championship rings on all but one very specific finger and reads “This one’s for you, Roger!”.

“Me and the wife were trying to come up with different ideas,” says Mike Moffitt, the owner of Dennis Moffitt Painting, “and we both kind of came up with the idea to kind of send a message to the league.”

Patriots fans were less than thrilled with Goodell after the commissioner issued star quarterback Tom Brady a four-game suspension during the “Deflategate” saga in 2016.

