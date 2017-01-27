Orange man who accidentally shot himself is ‘doing better’

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — A young Massachusetts man who accidentally shot himself in the chest while on a Christmas Eve hunting trip is home from the hospital.

A cousin tells The Recorder that 19-year-old Hunter Richardson, of Orange, told him this week that he was going home. That cousin, Patrick Duvall, says Richardson is “doing better.”

Richardson confirmed via Facebook on Friday that he is home.

Richardson had been hospitalized in Worcester since Dec. 24.

State environmental police said Richardson’s rifle discharged as he tested the thickness of ice with the butt of the muzzle-loader on the morning of Dec. 24 in Orange.

Maj. William Bilotta said local police and the man’s family stanched the bleeding and helped him survive.

Richardson was properly licensed to carry and hunt.

___

Information from: The (Greenfield, Mass.) Recorder, http://www.recorder.com