One Northampton school officially has gender-neutral bathrooms

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two gender-neutral bathrooms are now open at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Northampton; one is located in the main office. Principal Lesley Wilson told 22News two more will soon open on the second floor.

Some parents said they appreciate the privacy for their kids. Karen Holbrook said, “To make it a private space, so that you don’t have to worry about the drama, or what anybody else thinks. You can just do what you need to do.”

In an email sent to 22News, one parent complained they weren’t made aware of the bathroom changes. They claim the school didn’t notify them.

A parent told 22News there was concern students could abuse the new bathroom, but trusts the staff to monitor its use. Aaron Clark said, “The administration at the school is really good, so if they ran into any problems with that, I think they would handle it in a mature and intelligent fashion.”

The Northampton Superintendents Office said gender-neutral bathrooms will be opening in all Northampton schools.

We asked the district and JFK if these are single stall bathrooms and if parents were ever notified of the changes. We’re still waiting to hear back, and will continue to follow this story.