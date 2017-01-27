Northampton to receive $400K for pedestrian safety

15 communities in Massachusetts awarded funding

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is receiving $400,000 in funding as part of the Baker-Polito administration’s Complete Streets Program.

The money will fund improvements along Route 5 at the pedestrian crossing to the Northampton Amtrak Station, Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus stop, and the Manhan Rail Trail, MassDOT said in a release sent to 22News.

The funding will also be used to build a raised intersection with curb extensions and new pavement markings, sidewalks, ramps, signs and benches.

MassDOT describes a “complete street” as one that provides safe and accessible options for all travel modes and for all people.

In all, $5.5 million will be distributed to 15 communities throughout the state. This is the second round of Complete Streets Community Funding Awards announced by Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito.

 

 

