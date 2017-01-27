Northampton city councilor wants to close minimum wage loophole

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One Northampton city councilor is filing a measure to make sure the city’s municipal employees are being paid at least the minimum wage.

The current minimum wage in Massachusetts is $11 per hour, but cities and towns are not required to pay their municipal workers this amount. That is why City Council Vice President Ryan O’Donnell is filing a measure to close this loophole.

This would apply to anyone who works for the city, but does not include elected officials. O’Donnell says that these employees are currently being paid minimum wage or more, but wants this requirement in writing; especially if the minimum wage jumps to $15 per hour, as some advocates are hoping.

“I think it’s an oversight. It is something that cities and towns can take the lead on in correcting, because every employee, whether you work for the private sector or the public sector, deserves to be paid fairly,” O’Donnell said.

Once the measure is filed, it will go to the finance committee, legislative committee, and will be open to public comment.

O’Donnell says that so far, he has not heard of any other city or town taking this action.