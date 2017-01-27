New molecule fights “superbugs”

(KGW) Health officials say 700,000 people worldwide will die this year from bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics.

Now, researchers at Oregon State University have made a breakthrough discovery that could save millions of lives, and the discovery is getting worldwide attention.

Dr. Bruce Geller teaches microbiology at OSU. He’s been researching antibiotic resistant germs and bacteria for 17 years. His discovery of a new molecule is considered a life-saving discovery.

“This molecule, our molecule, gets inside a bacterium and it shuts down the gene that controls the resistance mechanism,” he explains.