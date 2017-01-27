New animal control officer appointed in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) —The city’s police department has a new face for animal matters.

The Westfield Police Department hired Renee Robichaud, of Springfield, as a new animal control officer for the city. The police commission met during a special meeting to offer the position to Robichaud on Wednesday, and she accepted late yesterday.

Robichaud will be filling the position that was left vacant by former animal control officer Kerri Francis, who had transferred to another position within the police department in December 2016.

Westfield Police Chief John Camerota said that the department is glad to have Robichaud as a new animal control officer.

“She’s a very bright young lady, graduated from UMass with a chemical engineering degree, then spent six years in that field before leaving due to love of animals,” Camerota said.

She has previously served for the last six years with TJ O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield.

Robichaud will operate as an animal control officer for the city, along with two other staff members. The office covers Westfield, as well as several nearby communities, including Easthampton, Southampton and West Springfield.

Duties of the position include investigating animal cruelty claims, protecting the well-being of animals, capturing sick, injured or lost animals and helping to protect residents from animals.

Robichaud is expected to begin her new position by Feb. 20.

