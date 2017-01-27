Man allegedly attacked couple with samurai sword

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man police say attacked a woman and her estranged husband with a sword in South Carolina last month has been apprehended.

John Michael Juba was arrested by members of a U.S. Marshals task force and Berkeley County Sheriff’s office Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was found at a residence on 23rd Ave on the Isle of Palms. He had been wanted for stabbing two people when they met to exchange cash for items that were for sale online.

Associated Press Photographer Mic Smith was coming back from a beach day with his wife when he noticed several dark SUV’s parked on IOP. “A Federal Marshal literally with an assault rifle told me to turn around,” said Smith who was trying to get to his home, “I went around the block to get my cameras, came back in my Crocs, beach attire and just started taking pictures.”

An incident report states on December 5, 2016 the two victims went to a home on Berkshire Drive in to purchase tools that were listed on the selling app Offer Up. Juba was reportedly with the seller in another room playing a “samurai sword” when the male victim bent down to pick up something off the ground. The report says Juba then charged at the man, stabbing him in the abdomen and as the female victim ran away, she sustained 1-inch laceration to the back of her leg from the katana.

Both victims were treated for their injuries back on December 5.

Juba is facing charges of aggravated assault. He appeared before a bond judge Wednesday evening and his bail was set at $25,000.