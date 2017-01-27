Low-income residents to receive free tax preparation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Father of three Orlando Montes had to pay $300 last year in preparation fees to have his taxes done. This year, he was able to do them for free.

About 5,000 people from low-income areas will pay nothing to get their taxes prepared this year. The volunteer tax-preparation program is being run by Springfield Partners for Community Action, working alongside the United Way.

22News reporter Sy Becker found out how the program works and spoke with people who are already benefiting from it. Hear what they had to say tonight on 22News at 5:00.