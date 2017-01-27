Legislators, human services representatives discussed issues in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 20 state lawmakers were at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee on Friday morning, to hear from staff volunteers and clients of human service agencies.

Hundreds of people attended the roundtable discussions between legislators and constituents.

Representatives of the agencies were able to discuss with legislators why their services are so important to the state.

The event was co-hosted by the Human Service Forum, the Council of Social Agencies of Hampshire County, and the Franklin County Resource Network.

